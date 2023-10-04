A good growth outlook is seen for Inpixon (INPX) Stock by analysts

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) dipped -4.85% to close Tuesday’s market session at $0.11, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.1024 and $0.118 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 13645073 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 15.02 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -16.99% within the last five trades and -37.39% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -71.30% in the last 6 months and -43.59% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. INPX stock is trading at a margin of -21.40%, -35.81% and -81.79% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, INPX deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -98.99 percent below its 52-week high and 17.78 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -96.55. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.