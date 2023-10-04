A leader in the success game: Clearmind Medicine Inc (CMND) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:CMND) raised 11.80% to close Tuesday’s market session at $0.18, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.1506 and $0.18 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1122446 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 411.93K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 8.50% within the last five trades and -55.45% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -82.53% in the last 6 months and -62.29% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. CMND stock is trading at a margin of -30.64%, -49.61% and -88.71% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CMND deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -98.00 percent below its 52-week high and 20.00 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -82.33. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.