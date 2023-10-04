AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AWIN) stock is trading 85.05 percent above its 52-week low

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AWIN) dipped -16.77% to close Tuesday’s market session at $0.19, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.163 and $0.216 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 12020591 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 7.49 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 52.36% within the last five trades and -6.11% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -80.30% in the last 6 months and -56.71% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. AWIN stock is trading at a margin of 32.92%, -6.44% and -92.14% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AWIN deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -98.94 percent below its 52-week high and 85.05 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -89.47. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.