Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ASTI) Stock is trading Lower -98.27% From 200-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ASTI) dipped -7.43% to close Tuesday’s market session at $1.62, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.58 and $1.87 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 537476 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 166.94K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -74.61% within the last five trades and -85.27% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -97.81% in the last 6 months and -93.09% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ASTI stock is trading at a margin of -78.04%, -85.47% and -98.27% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ASTI deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -99.89 percent below its 52-week high and -1.82 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -98.9. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.