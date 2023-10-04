BTIG Research raised the price target for the AvroBio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) stock to “”a Neutral””

BTIG Research raised the price target for the AvroBio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on January 05, 2022, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of AvroBio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) dipped -2.61% to close Tuesday’s market session at $1.49, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.45 and $1.535 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 612794 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.02 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -4.49% within the last five trades and -3.87% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 52.82% in the last 6 months and 49.00% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. AVRO stock is trading at a margin of -4.61%, -2.96% and 27.46% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.