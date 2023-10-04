Capstone Green Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CGRN) stock Reported Profit Margin of -25.64 percent in Last Year: Is Defensible?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Capstone Green Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CGRN) dipped -37.40% to close Tuesday’s market session at $0.31, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.2709 and $0.49 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1467021 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 188.25K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -47.47% within the last five trades and -51.56% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -76.15% in the last 6 months and -72.57% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. CGRN stock is trading at a margin of -48.18%, -57.25% and -75.64% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CGRN deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -86.34 percent below its 52-week high and 41.88 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -74.5. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.