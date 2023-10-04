Does Toughbuilt Industries Inc (TBLT) Stock Really Excited You?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Toughbuilt Industries Inc (NASDAQ:TBLT) dipped -3.85% to close Tuesday’s market session at $0.19, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.18 and $0.191 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 556318 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 882.89K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -6.25% within the last five trades and -20.99% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -83.33% in the last 6 months and -36.83% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. TBLT stock is trading at a margin of -17.19%, -30.63% and -82.32% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, TBLT deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -95.31 percent below its 52-week high and 3.02 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -86.09. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.