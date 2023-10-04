Femasys Inc (NASDAQ:FEMY) Stock higher 176.67% in This Year: What’s Happened?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Femasys Inc (NASDAQ:FEMY) dipped -35.99% to close Tuesday’s market session at $2.49, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.35 and $3.13 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 19479310 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 11.24 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 68.24% within the last five trades and 453.33% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 122.32% in the last 6 months and 393.66% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. FEMY stock is trading at a margin of 203.37%, 307.88% and 192.16% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, FEMY deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -47.58 percent below its 52-week high and 904.44 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -85.9. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.