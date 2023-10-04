Is Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACXP) Stock Paving the Way for Earnings?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACXP) dipped -9.22% to close Tuesday’s market session at $1.28, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.1901 and $1.40 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 629873 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 186.61K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -14.67% within the last five trades and -30.81% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -62.68% in the last 6 months and -49.61% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ACXP stock is trading at a margin of -21.46%, -28.59% and -55.81% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ACXP deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -72.23 percent below its 52-week high and 9.40 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -70.1. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.