It is likely that OKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO) Stock will grow up

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO) raised 20.52% to close Tuesday’s market session at $2.29, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.9014 and $2.31 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 759350 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 258.83K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 21.80% within the last five trades and 15.07% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 40.48% in the last 6 months and 99.12% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. OKYO stock is trading at a margin of 18.98%, 25.01% and 30.10% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, OKYO deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -67.29 percent below its 52-week high and 148.88 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -30.6. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.