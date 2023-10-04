NFT Gaming Company Inc (NASDAQ:NFTG) Stock Price Advanced 15.57% to $0.44

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of NFT Gaming Company Inc (NASDAQ:NFTG) raised 15.57% to close Tuesday’s market session at $0.44, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.39 and $0.4662 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1267732 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 591.31K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 24.12% within the last five trades and 4.80% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -66.97% in the last 6 months and -36.99% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. NFTG stock is trading at a margin of 20.36%, -13.94% and -55.66% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, NFTG deals in the Communication Services domain. The stock is trading -91.44 percent below its 52-week high and 56.27 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -85.11. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.