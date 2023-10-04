Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS) stock is trading -66.56 percent below its 52-week high

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS) raised 15.47% to close Tuesday’s market session at $0.39, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.305 and $0.40 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 45699418 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 51.61 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 77.90% within the last five trades and 81.95% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 226.00% in the last 6 months and 172.99% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. NVOS stock is trading at a margin of 28.07%, 95.55% and 151.71% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, NVOS deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -66.56 percent below its 52-week high and 466.96 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -6.15. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.