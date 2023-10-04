Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) Stock to return to profitability in the near future

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) dipped -5.41% to close Tuesday’s market session at $1.40, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.12 and $1.48 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 827488 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.56 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -7.28% within the last five trades and 19.66% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 266.22% in the last 6 months and 298.14% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. SHOT stock is trading at a margin of -0.34%, 29.03% and 134.39% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SHOT deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -11.39 percent below its 52-week high and 448.26 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 111.7. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.