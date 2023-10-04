The Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (CRKN) Stock expansion path ahead

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN) dipped -6.97% to close Tuesday’s market session at $0.43, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.4111 and $0.4498 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1470850 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.07 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -42.69% within the last five trades and -64.12% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -94.16% in the last 6 months and -94.21% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. CRKN stock is trading at a margin of -42.53%, -77.58% and -95.07% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CRKN deals in the Basic Materials domain. The stock is trading -98.81 percent below its 52-week high and 1.18 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -97.81. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.