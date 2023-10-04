Why Adeia Inc (NASDAQ:ADEA) Stock declined -16.85% in Last Three Months?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Adeia Inc (NASDAQ:ADEA) dipped -16.54% to close Tuesday’s market session at $8.95, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $8.835 and $10.61 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1185787 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 512.73K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -12.55% within the last five trades and -10.54% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 2.46% in the last 6 months and -16.85% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ADEA stock is trading at a margin of -10.48%, -14.03% and -9.55% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ADEA deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -27.61 percent below its 52-week high and 37.35 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -14. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.