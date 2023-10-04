Why EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) Stock soared -4.12 percent on Tuesday?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) dipped -4.12% to close Tuesday’s market session at $0.13, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.119 and $0.1323 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 9243182 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 11.08 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -21.47% within the last five trades and -93.77% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -92.69% in the last 6 months and -92.81% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. EZGO stock is trading at a margin of -51.25%, -91.10% and -90.81% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, EZGO deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -95.38 percent below its 52-week high and -2.29 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -31.99. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.