Facts about Meta Materials Inc (MMAT) Stock that you might not know

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ:MMAT) dipped -2.62% to close Wednesday’s market session at $0.22, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.2141 and $0.2387 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 3164922 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 4.84 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 4.78% within the last five trades and -6.96% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -49.14% in the last 6 months and 14.11% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. MMAT stock is trading at a margin of 2.73%, -2.77% and -51.58% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, MMAT deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -90.64 percent below its 52-week high and 26.65 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -65.35. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.