ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) Stock is trading at a margin of -87.31% From 20-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) raised 6.87% to close Wednesday’s market session at $1.40, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.22 and $1.58 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 6858280 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.38 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -94.44% within the last five trades and -88.14% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -98.60% in the last 6 months and -97.65% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. PIXY stock is trading at a margin of -87.31%, -91.09% and -98.82% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, PIXY deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -99.77 percent below its 52-week high and 80.32 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -97.3. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.