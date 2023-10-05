There is no better tap than BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) Stock

Citigroup lowered the price target for the BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) stock from “a Hold” to “a Sell”. The rating was released on February 05, 2009, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) dipped -13.00% to close Wednesday’s market session at $5.42, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $5.2914 and $6.17 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 516686 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 282.75K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -25.03% within the last five trades and -18.50% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -38.55% in the last 6 months and 14.83% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. BPT stock is trading at a margin of -21.67%, -19.01% and -31.22% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.