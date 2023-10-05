VIQ Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VQS) stock is trading -81.32 percent below its 52-week high

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of VIQ Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VQS) dipped -14.77% to close Wednesday’s market session at $0.14, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.131 and $0.1575 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2936994 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 684.63K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -28.68% within the last five trades and -44.38% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -57.61% in the last 6 months and -58.10% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. VQS stock is trading at a margin of -32.32%, -43.42% and -52.81% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, VQS deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -81.32 percent below its 52-week high and 27.70 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -73.47. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.