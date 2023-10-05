Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ:VEDU) Stock lower -61.48% in This Year: What’s Happened?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ:VEDU) dipped -5.96% to close Wednesday’s market session at $0.15, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.1505 and $0.17 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 765976 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 824.76K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -5.25% within the last five trades and -38.87% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -85.42% in the last 6 months and -65.55% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. VEDU stock is trading at a margin of -16.62%, -38.91% and -73.12% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, VEDU deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -87.04 percent below its 52-week high and 43.02 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -83.68. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.