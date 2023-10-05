Why Aethlon Medical Inc (NASDAQ:AEMD) Stock went down -69.35% in Last Year?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Aethlon Medical Inc (NASDAQ:AEMD) dipped -10.86% to close Wednesday’s market session at $0.20, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.95 and $2.29 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 518999 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 270.58K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -10.86% within the last five trades and -31.19% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -49.20% in the last 6 months and -53.86% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. AEMD stock is trading at a margin of -20.20%, -32.69% and -48.04% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AEMD deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -77.46 percent below its 52-week high and -6.66 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -78.68. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.