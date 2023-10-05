Why Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Stock down -27.90% in Last Week?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) dipped -21.03% to close Wednesday’s market session at $1.99, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.84 and $2.40 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 509978 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 192.35K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -27.90% within the last five trades and -34.97% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -80.88% in the last 6 months and -26.84% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. BENF stock is trading at a margin of -28.29%, -16.62% and -72.84% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, BENF deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -87.94 percent below its 52-week high and 17.75 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.