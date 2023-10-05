Why Hitek Global Inc (NASDAQ:HKIT) Stock soared -18.96 percent on Wednesday?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Hitek Global Inc (NASDAQ:HKIT) dipped -18.96% to close Wednesday’s market session at $1.71, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.662 and $2.1342 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 578137 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.05 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -28.45% within the last five trades and -93.75% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -69.22% in the last 6 months and -63.38% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. HKIT stock is trading at a margin of -32.90%, -85.39% and -80.39% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, HKIT deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -95.70 percent below its 52-week high and -18.58 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.