Janover Inc (NASDAQ:JNVR) Stock Price Slipped 0.00% to $1.04

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture
The share price of Janover Inc (NASDAQ:JNVR) dipped 0.00% to close Thursday’s market session at $1.04, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.912 and $1.17 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1186378 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 148.21K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -15.45% within the last five trades and -21.21% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. JNVR stock is trading at a margin of -19.98%, -27.34% and -29.65% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.
As of the close of trading, JNVR deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -81.09 percent below its 52-week high and 0.00 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.
In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.
Click here for full details and to join for free
What Does Janover Inc’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?
The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $10.40 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 9.36, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.
Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?
HASKELL SAMUEL DRAYTON, the Director at Janover Inc (JNVR) has bought 4,002 shares of firm on Sep 22 at a price of $1.25 against the total amount of $5002.0. In another inside trade, HASKELL SAMUEL DRAYTON, Director of Janover Inc (NASDAQ:JNVR) bought 998 shares of the firm on Sep 20 for a total worth of $1317.0 at a price of $1.32. An inside trade which took place on Sep 15, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Janover Inc ROSENBLOOM BRUCE S bought 9,000 shares of firm against total price of $13320.0 at the cost of $1.48 per share.