Janover Inc (NASDAQ:JNVR) Stock Price Slipped 0.00% to $1.04

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Janover Inc (NASDAQ:JNVR) dipped 0.00% to close Thursday’s market session at $1.04, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.912 and $1.17 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1186378 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 148.21K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -15.45% within the last five trades and -21.21% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. JNVR stock is trading at a margin of -19.98%, -27.34% and -29.65% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, JNVR deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -81.09 percent below its 52-week high and 0.00 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.