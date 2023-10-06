Mobile Global Esports Inc (NASDAQ:MGAM) stock is trading -88.68 percent below its 52-week high

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Mobile Global Esports Inc (NASDAQ:MGAM) raised 26.22% to close Thursday’s market session at $0.53, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.4001 and $0.55 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 556861 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 742.80K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 53.62% within the last five trades and 23.26% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -24.29% in the last 6 months and 7.11% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. MGAM stock is trading at a margin of 52.00%, 16.14% and -30.45% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, MGAM deals in the Communication Services domain. The stock is trading -88.68 percent below its 52-week high and 89.29 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.