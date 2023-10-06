NKGen Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:NKGN) Stock is trading at a margin of -60.67% From 20-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of NKGen Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:NKGN) dipped -28.29% to close Wednesday’s market session at $3.50, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $4.70 and $5.21 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 733802 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 108.91K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -55.70% within the last five trades and -65.38% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -65.79% in the last 6 months and -66.18% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. NKGN stock is trading at a margin of -60.67%, -64.26% and -65.22% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, NKGN deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -72.83 percent below its 52-week high and -21.88 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -44.1. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.