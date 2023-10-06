Why Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VINO) Stock soared -39.82 percent on Thursday?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VINO) dipped -39.82% to close Thursday’s market session at $1.33, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.30 and $1.90 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2117499 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 738.11K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -28.11% within the last five trades and -57.26% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -85.70% in the last 6 months and -75.01% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. VINO stock is trading at a margin of -47.18%, -63.68% and -84.05% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, VINO deals in the Real Estate domain. The stock is trading -97.70 percent below its 52-week high and -14.74 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -95.9. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.