Why SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) Stock up 13.18% in Last Week?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) raised 8.15% to close Thursday’s market session at $1.46, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.35 and $1.6999 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 703598 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 320.47K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 13.18% within the last five trades and -2.02% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -91.44% in the last 6 months and -57.89% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. SMX stock is trading at a margin of 3.83%, -24.63% and -97.82% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SMX deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -99.65 percent below its 52-week high and 21.67 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -94.1. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.