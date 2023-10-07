C5 Acquisition Corp (CXAC) Stock Has More Upside Than Fundamentals Suggest

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of C5 Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CXAC) raised 0.09% to close Friday’s market session at $10.86, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $10.85 and $10.87 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2119974 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 15.87K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 0.09% within the last five trades and 0.65% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 5.03% in the last 6 months and 2.36% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. CXAC stock is trading at a margin of 0.00%, 0.71% and 3.78% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CXAC deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -8.35 percent below its 52-week high and 8.71 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 8.36. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.