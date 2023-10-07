Consensus Analyst Estimated Price Target of $21.19 for Cosan S.A ADR (NYSE:CSAN) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Cosan S.A ADR (NYSE:CSAN) dipped -0.49% to close Friday’s market session at $12.30, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $11.85 and $12.37 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 588418 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 312.60K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -9.49% within the last five trades and -11.70% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 5.94% in the last 6 months and -20.29% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. CSAN stock is trading at a margin of -12.57%, -16.80% and -8.16% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CSAN deals in the Energy domain. The stock is trading -29.73 percent below its 52-week high and 21.42 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -8.52. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.