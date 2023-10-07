Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) Stock downgraded by Maxim Group

Maxim Group raised the price target for the Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) stock from “a Buy” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on November 19, 2021, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) raised 5.42% to close Friday’s market session at $0.56, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.52 and $0.57 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2165185 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 4.18 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 6.13% within the last five trades and 76.80% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 44.99% in the last 6 months and 20.85% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. CYBN stock is trading at a margin of 21.44%, 47.44% and 49.63% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.