Genius Group Ltd (GNS) Stock is poised for a successful quarter

The share price of Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) raised 17.38% to close Friday’s market session at $1.04, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.86 and $1.10 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 5654024 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 9.86 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 25.76% within the last five trades and -0.95% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -12.61% in the last 6 months and 52.60% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. GNS stock is trading at a margin of 8.60%, 1.88% and -38.47% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, GNS deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -86.98 percent below its 52-week high and 245.51 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -91.11. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.