Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IKT) Stock lower -70.58% in This Year: What’s Happened?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IKT) dipped -1.93% to close Friday’s market session at $0.88, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.8091 and $0.92 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 523747 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 210.35K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -36.50% within the last five trades and -56.95% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -73.62% in the last 6 months and -70.08% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. IKT stock is trading at a margin of -39.09%, -54.86% and -73.34% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, IKT deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -87.29 percent below its 52-week high and 5.32 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -82.72. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.