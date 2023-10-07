Is this a gain, a loss, or a throwaway? Imperial Petroleum Inc (IMPP) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP) dipped -0.60% to close Friday’s market session at $1.65, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.62 and $1.695 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 556214 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 865.25K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 4.43% within the last five trades and 15.38% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -47.87% in the last 6 months and -43.88% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. IMPP stock is trading at a margin of 10.74%, -4.93% and -44.23% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, IMPP deals in the Energy domain. The stock is trading -77.50 percent below its 52-week high and 39.83 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -64.93. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.