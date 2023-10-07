Lightwave Logic Inc (LWLG) Stock Experiences Incredible Growth

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Lightwave Logic Inc (NASDAQ:LWLG) raised 8.61% to close Friday’s market session at $4.92, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $4.47 and $5.00 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 612100 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 612.08K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 10.07% within the last five trades and -16.04% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 4.46% in the last 6 months and -29.31% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. LWLG stock is trading at a margin of 0.18%, -16.25% and -15.79% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, LWLG deals in the Basic Materials domain. The stock is trading -48.94 percent below its 52-week high and 26.80 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -44.93. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.