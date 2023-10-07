Near Intelligence Inc (NASDAQ:NIR) stock Market Value Reached at $8.85 million: What Happened?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Near Intelligence Inc (NASDAQ:NIR) dipped -16.99% to close Friday’s market session at $0.17, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.145 and $0.185 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 4268437 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.88 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -30.18% within the last five trades and -59.09% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -94.24% in the last 6 months and -90.66% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. NIR stock is trading at a margin of -43.09%, -67.44% and -96.22% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, NIR deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -99.08 percent below its 52-week high and -10.00 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -93.74. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.