Synaptogenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNPX) Stock is trading Lower -57.40% From 200-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Synaptogenix Inc (NASDAQ:SNPX) dipped 0.00% to close Friday’s market session at $0.36, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.3451 and $0.38 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 536252 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.37 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -18.18% within the last five trades and -10.78% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -53.85% in the last 6 months and -58.14% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. SNPX stock is trading at a margin of 1.80%, -27.35% and -57.40% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SNPX deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -95.34 percent below its 52-week high and 35.85 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -80.97. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.