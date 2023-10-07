There is no better tap than Shineco Inc (SISI) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:SISI) raised 1.61% to close Friday’s market session at $0.15, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.14 and $0.1487 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 503746 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.11 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 12.01% within the last five trades and 17.34% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -75.85% in the last 6 months and -57.49% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. SISI stock is trading at a margin of 7.29%, -12.17% and -77.76% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SISI deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -95.84 percent below its 52-week high and 33.00 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -92.05. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.