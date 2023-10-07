There Is Nothing Like OMNIQ Corp (OMQS) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of OMNIQ Corp (NASDAQ:OMQS) dipped -46.87% to close Friday’s market session at $0.85, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.79 and $0.97 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1087153 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 15.11K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -47.20% within the last five trades and -58.33% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -80.44% in the last 6 months and -78.48% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. OMQS stock is trading at a margin of -51.09%, -62.99% and -80.01% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, OMQS deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -87.86 percent below its 52-week high and -44.08 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -85.38. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.