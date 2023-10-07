Top-line Growth is Likely to Be Driven by USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) Stock

Mizuho raised the price target for the USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) stock from “a Neutral” to “an Underperform”. The rating was released on September 29, 2023, according to finviz.

The share price of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) raised 2.30% to close Friday’s market session at $25.36, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $24.6161 and $25.62 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 512300 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 178.97K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 6.29% within the last five trades and 15.01% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 20.59% in the last 6 months and 25.23% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. USAC stock is trading at a margin of 10.89%, 18.09% and 23.39% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

As of the close of trading, USAC deals in the Energy domain. The stock is trading -3.94 percent below its 52-week high and 48.43 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 47.16. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does USA Compression Partners LP’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 26.80 percent and the profit margin is 0.49 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 35.35 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $2.49 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) is 696.70. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 45.32. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 3.22 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 48.62 percent of USA Compression Partners LP shares are owned by insiders, and 23.56 percent are held by financial institutions. LONG ERIC D, the at USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) has sold 3,032 shares of firm on Dec 13 at a price of $20.08 against the total amount of $60883.0. In another inside trade, LONG ERIC D, of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) sold 23,039 shares of the firm on Dec 12 for a total worth of $0.44 million at a price of $19.26. An inside trade which took place on Dec 12, of USA Compression Partners LP Porter Christopher W sold 10,000 shares of firm against total price of $0.19 million at the cost of $19.32 per share.