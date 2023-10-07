What are the chances of the Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR (AMBO) Stock tortoise growing into a hare?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR (AMEX:AMBO) dipped -10.67% to close Friday’s market session at $0.13, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.13 and $0.22 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2214573 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 95.18K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -25.31% within the last five trades and -30.32% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -53.79% in the last 6 months and -39.91% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. AMBO stock is trading at a margin of -25.39%, -30.75% and -49.11% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AMBO deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -80.76 percent below its 52-week high and 4.93 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -67.18. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.