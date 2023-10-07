What is happening with Castor Maritime Inc (CTRM) Stock?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:CTRM) raised 10.80% to close Friday’s market session at $0.46, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.41 and $0.4672 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 860078 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 413.24K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 4.46% within the last five trades and 11.04% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -41.09% in the last 6 months and 2.54% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. CTRM stock is trading at a margin of 12.56%, 4.29% and -13.88% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CTRM deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -63.19 percent below its 52-week high and 18.57 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -47.25. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.