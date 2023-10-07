Why American Oncology Network Inc (NASDAQ:AONC) Stock dipped 33.95 percent on Friday?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of American Oncology Network Inc (NASDAQ:AONC) raised 33.95% to close Friday’s market session at $7.93, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $5.5801 and $11.00 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 3757855 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 221.06K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -14.73% within the last five trades and -24.83% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -20.94% in the last 6 months and -22.33% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. AONC stock is trading at a margin of -39.22%, -30.91% and -23.72% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AONC deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -79.97 percent below its 52-week high and 34.18 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -19.23. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.