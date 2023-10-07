Why Appreciate Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SFR) Stock fell -61.59% in Last Six Months?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Appreciate Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SFR) raised 9.87% to close Friday’s market session at $0.18, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.155 and $0.1998 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 708753 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 328.81K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 12.25% within the last five trades and -33.26% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -61.59% in the last 6 months and -41.63% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. SFR stock is trading at a margin of -14.26%, -31.03% and -75.58% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SFR deals in the Real Estate domain. The stock is trading -98.65 percent below its 52-week high and 16.13 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -90.31. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.