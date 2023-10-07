Why FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FAZE) Stock Increased 3.00 percent in recent Trade?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FAZE) raised 3.00% to close Friday’s market session at $0.18, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.162 and $0.19 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2042287 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.95 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 5.61% within the last five trades and -23.44% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -63.90% in the last 6 months and -64.98% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. FAZE stock is trading at a margin of -1.11%, -31.69% and -70.96% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, FAZE deals in the Communication Services domain. The stock is trading -96.97 percent below its 52-week high and 16.73 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -94.84. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.