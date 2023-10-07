Why Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TPST) Stock Decreased -5.09 percent in recent Trade?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TPST) dipped -5.09% to close Friday’s market session at $0.25, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.2381 and $0.2698 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 634739 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 143.91K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -17.46% within the last five trades and -45.57% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -89.65% in the last 6 months and -77.94% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. TPST stock is trading at a margin of -37.96%, -56.13% and -82.26% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, TPST deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -94.03 percent below its 52-week high and -3.23 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -92.14. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.