Why ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) Stock down -7.34% in Last Week?

The share price of ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) dipped -8.19% to close Friday’s market session at $0.12, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.116 and $0.1265 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 5264148 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 5.45 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -7.34% within the last five trades and -2.36% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -93.06% in the last 6 months and -55.56% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ZVSA stock is trading at a margin of -12.30%, -18.65% and -88.54% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ZVSA deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -99.52 percent below its 52-week high and 9.09 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -93.15. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.