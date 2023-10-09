Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:GROM) stock Reported Profit Margin of -286.82 percent in Last Year: Is Defensible?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:GROM) dipped -12.24% to close Friday’s market session at $1.72, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.70 and $1.97 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 979964 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 792.08K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 25.55% within the last five trades and -57.53% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -86.31% in the last 6 months and -76.25% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. GROM stock is trading at a margin of -6.30%, -59.54% and -87.38% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, GROM deals in the Communication Services domain. The stock is trading -99.26 percent below its 52-week high and 37.60 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -92.6. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.