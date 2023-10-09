ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) Stock is trading at a margin of -89.30% From 20-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) dipped -16.92% to close Friday’s market session at $1.08, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.9533 and $1.14 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1540769 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.49 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -94.46% within the last five trades and -89.66% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -98.88% in the last 6 months and -98.08% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. PIXY stock is trading at a margin of -89.30%, -92.65% and -99.05% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, PIXY deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -99.82 percent below its 52-week high and 39.10 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -97.3. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.